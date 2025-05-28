Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $19,553.28 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $19,553.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,930,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,311.84. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 73,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

