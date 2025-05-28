Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $19,553.28 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $19,553.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,930,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,311.84. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 73,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 0.88.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HGTY
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.