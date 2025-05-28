PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

PHSC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.52.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

