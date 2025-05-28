Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 141,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Nevada King Gold Trading Up 2.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$89.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$5,000,000.00. 33.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

