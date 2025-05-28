Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$11,521.76 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kyle Christopher Foster sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.12, for a total transaction of C$11,521.76.

Kyle Christopher Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 1,475 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.38, for a total transaction of C$25,635.50.

On Friday, May 16th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 837 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$13,077.87.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

TSE SKE traded up C$0.35 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,702. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

