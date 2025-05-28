Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sells C$6,769,728.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.71, for a total value of C$6,769,728.00.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.4%

TSE:QSR traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$99.31. The company had a trading volume of 442,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,415. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$83.32 and a 1 year high of C$102.78. The company has a market cap of C$22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$92.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

