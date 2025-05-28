C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.39), Zacks reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%.
Shares of AI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,678,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,041. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.99.
In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 341,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,674,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,432. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,714 shares of company stock worth $34,019,130 in the last 90 days. 33.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
