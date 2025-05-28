Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 236,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,659,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Up 33.3%

OTCMKTS VPER traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,899,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,913. Viper Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

