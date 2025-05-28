Ryan Damon Sells 1,263 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,902.68. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Ryan Damon sold 2,132 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $55,026.92.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Criteo by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

