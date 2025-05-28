Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 17,000.0% in May

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 17,000.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 8,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Euro Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

