Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Eichenbaum bought 2,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,080. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InfuSystem Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of INFU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 310,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a PE ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFU shares. B. Riley raised InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

