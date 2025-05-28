Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRG

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity at Golden Arrow Resources

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Diego Martin Pestana bought 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 8,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Arrow Resources

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.