Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$248.20 and last traded at C$248.20, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$240.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 target price on Canadian Tire and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$220.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$220.79. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

