Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – May 28th

Southern, Rockwell Automation, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are equity shares in companies that generate, distribute, or enable the production of power from sustainable, non-depleting sources such as wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the clean-energy sector’s growth, driven by technological innovation and supportive policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions. These investments carry both the potential for positive environmental impact and sector-specific risks, including regulatory shifts and competition from traditional energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. Southern has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $312.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,911. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $314.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,082,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Recommended Stories