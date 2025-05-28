Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LACGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 84559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$582.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.