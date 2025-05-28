Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 84559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC
Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.5%
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.