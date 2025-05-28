Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 84559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$582.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

