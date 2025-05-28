Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$3,299,191.20 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 37,662 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$3,299,191.20.

SLF traded up C$0.26 on Wednesday, hitting C$88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,469. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$89.08. The firm has a market cap of C$50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.89.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

