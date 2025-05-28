e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%.
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,973.12. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.
View Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
