e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,973.12. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

