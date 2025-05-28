Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture or supply batteries and related materials—ranging from lithium-ion cells to next-generation solid-state designs—for applications in consumer electronics, electric vehicles and energy storage systems. By investing in these equities, market participants seek exposure to the fast-growing clean-energy and electrification trends driven by advances in battery performance, cost reduction and raw-material supply dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,193,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,852.13. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2,868,000.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 424,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 1.31. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

American Battery Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 592,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -2.44. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Platinum Group Metals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $152.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NOVONIX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. NOVONIX has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Featured Articles