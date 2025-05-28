Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.31. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 22,522 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $495.77 million, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
