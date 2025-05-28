Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.66), with a volume of 251672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.59).

Shearwater Group Stock Up 12.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £11.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.79.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

