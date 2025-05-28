Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 28th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of regular cash payments, known as dividends. Investors often favor these stocks for their potential to provide a steady income stream and the opportunity for capital appreciation. Dividend-paying companies are typically mature, financially stable firms with predictable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,912,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,015,194. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. 51,148,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,145,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,796,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,520,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.08. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

