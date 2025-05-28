Best Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

Walmart, Deckers Outdoor, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, and Fortune Brands Innovations are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around outdoor recreation, equipment and apparel, and related services. Investors track this segment to gauge consumer demand for activities like hiking, camping, climbing and adventure tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.46. 5,817,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,811,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $779.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.28. 2,946,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.49. The company had a trading volume of 970,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,001. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.93. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. 3,449,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

