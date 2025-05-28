Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 20,255,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 67,935,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
