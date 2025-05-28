SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,627,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,497,789 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.45.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $566,000.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

