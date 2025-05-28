Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 28th (AAP, AEP, AMWD, ATD, BNS, FNV, HPQ, IIP.UN, INFA, MTN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 28th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP)

was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$80.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from C$272.00 to C$266.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$260.00 to C$261.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) was given a C$13.55 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

