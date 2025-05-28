Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 28th (AAP, AEP, AMWD, ATD, BNS, FNV, HPQ, IIP.UN, INFA, MTN)

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 28th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$80.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from C$272.00 to C$266.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$260.00 to C$261.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) was given a C$13.55 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

