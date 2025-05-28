Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 6,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 61,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Down 5.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ascentage Pharma Group International as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Further Reading

