Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells C$14,062.45 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kellie Leitch sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.36, for a total value of C$14,062.45.
Kellie Leitch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Kellie Leitch sold 113 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$1,949.25.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 2.0%
TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.12. 98,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.48. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.05 and a twelve month high of C$23.04.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
