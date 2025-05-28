Best Water Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

NuScale Power, PepsiCo, Home Depot, AutoZone, and RTX are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the sourcing, treatment, distribution and management of water resources—ranging from utilities and infrastructure builders to technology providers for purification or desalination. By investing in water stocks, investors gain exposure to a critical, inelastic resource sector that is driven by growing demand, regulatory pressures and the need to upgrade aging water systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 20,642,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,008,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $36.75.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE HD traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $368.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.38 and its 200 day moving average is $386.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $366.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded up $74.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,770.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,483. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,694.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,457.18. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. 3,267,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,870. The company has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

