Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.34 and last traded at $102.44. 3,566,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,499,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a market capitalization of $441.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.