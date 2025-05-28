Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 5.0%

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Shares of AEP traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,072. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$1.54.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

