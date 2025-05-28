Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
