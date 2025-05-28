Best Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

UnitedHealth Group, Tempus AI, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or distribute healthcare-related products and services, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare providers. By buying medical stocks, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of firms advancing treatments, diagnostics, and medical technologies. These investments can be influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and broader healthcare spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,806,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,645. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.90 and a 200-day moving average of $500.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,332,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $721.39. 1,205,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $784.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.86.

