Promising Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – May 28th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China that trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as on foreign venues like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (as H-shares) or U.S. markets via American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). They provide investors with exposure to the performance and growth prospects of Chinese businesses, subject to the regulatory frameworks and listing rules of their respective markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,887. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.00. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded down $7.93 on Wednesday, hitting $1,154.92. 38,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,641. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,096.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,207.71.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.58. 401,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,173. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

