Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab USA, and Boeing are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and service military equipment, weapons systems, aerospace platforms and related technologies for government defense agencies. Because these firms typically operate under long-term contracts backed by stable government budgets, their stock prices often show greater resilience during economic downturns compared with broad market indexes. Investors buy defense stocks to gain exposure to the national-security sector, which is driven by consistent procurement cycles and geopolitical priorities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.50. 2,359,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,104. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $245.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,614,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Featured Articles