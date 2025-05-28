Informatica’s (INFA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

INFA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Informatica stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 5,057,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,729 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $227,073.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,624.16. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $643,827. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Informatica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Informatica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,449,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,949,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 126,639.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,211,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

