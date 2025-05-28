Nikolaus Oldendorff Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Fluence Co. Limited (ASX:FLC) Stock

Fluence Co. Limited (ASX:FLC – Get Free Report) insider Nikolaus Oldendorff bought 10,000,000 shares of Fluence stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($225,806.45).

On Monday, May 12th, Nikolaus Oldendorff bought 2,000,001 shares of Fluence stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,000.04 ($54,193.58).

On Tuesday, May 13th, Nikolaus Oldendorff bought 1,757,883 shares of Fluence stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,588.97 ($48,767.08).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Nikolaus Oldendorff bought 3,000,000 shares of Fluence stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,000.00 ($79,354.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fluence Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater treatment solutions for the municipal, commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers water products, such as decentralized water treatment, NIROBOX desalination building blocks, NIROFLEX smart packaged plants, ultrafiltration, and reverse osmosis systems.

