Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $290.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

TRV traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.23. The stock had a trading volume of 485,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,758. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.51 and a 200 day moving average of $253.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $280.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

