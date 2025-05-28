Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Purchases Shares of 3,116 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

