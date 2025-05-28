Airline Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

American Airlines Group, RTX, Zscaler, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares issued by publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo air transport services. Their prices fluctuate based on industry‐specific factors such as fuel costs, labor agreements, route capacity and travel demand, as well as broader economic conditions and regulatory or geopolitical developments. Because they are highly sensitive to external shocks—like pandemics, oil‐price swings or security events—airline stocks often exhibit pronounced cyclical volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,544,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,521,703. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. 2,085,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.90.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.66. 775,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,011.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.21. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.40.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 2,970,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. 3,857,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,126,450. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

