Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Director Buys $99,768.79 in Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 3,840,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

