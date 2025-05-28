Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Linde, Plug Power, Air Products and Chemicals, Shell, and BP are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. They include firms developing green hydrogen via renewable-powered electrolysis, as well as those building the infrastructure and fuel cells needed for industrial, transportation or utility applications. Investors view them as plays on the clean-energy transition, though their performance can be sensitive to technology costs, regulatory incentives and infrastructure rollout. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510,949. The company has a market cap of $443.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,792,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,638. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.64. 653,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.64. The company has a market cap of $218.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,215,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,871,358. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $964.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $66.42. 1,599,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 2,462,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,776,295. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

