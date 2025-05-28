Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – May 28th

MARA, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant part of their business from bitcoin-related activities—such as mining, transaction processing, custody services—or that hold substantial amounts of bitcoin on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency market without owning the digital asset itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,506,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,137,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 6.82. MARA has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 21,192,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,506,893. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 4.74.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,501,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,234,951. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

