Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Dan Nicholson Sells 4,749 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.42), for a total value of £15,529.23 ($20,985.45).

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 3.0%

GPE stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 339 ($4.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,408. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 260 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.50 ($5.02). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a net margin of 172.83% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 EPS for the current year.

About Great Portland Estates

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

