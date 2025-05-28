Analysts’ New Coverage for May 28th (ABG, ACRS, ALKS, ANET, ARCT, AURA, AVGO, BWXT, CNTA, GCO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 28th:

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of. Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). They issued a buy rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM). They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE). They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

