Top Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of nutrient-rich products (such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds) held in inventory by manufacturers, distributors, retailers and farms at any given time. Maintaining these stocks ensures a reliable supply for meeting crop nutrient requirements, helps stabilize market prices and supports effective agricultural planning. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.57. 829,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,632. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 7,956,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,385,284. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.09. The company had a trading volume of 336,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average is $241.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

See Also