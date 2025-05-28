Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$143,992.24 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nora Melba Lozano Flores sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.23, for a total transaction of C$143,992.24.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 141,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$18.94 and a one year high of C$28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

