Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$260.00 to C$261.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

FNV stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$232.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,604. The company has a market cap of C$31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$156.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$200.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total value of C$357,620.50. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 2,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$221.47, for a total transaction of C$442,940.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $3,563,292. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

