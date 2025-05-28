Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.94. 20,426,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 54,319,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGTI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

