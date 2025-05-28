Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Assertio (ASRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ: ASRT) in the last few weeks:

5/22/2025 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/19/2025 – Assertio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Assertio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

5/12/2025 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2025 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Assertio Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Assertio had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Assertio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 910,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

