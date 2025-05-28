Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 68,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 30,284 shares.The stock last traded at $65.77 and had previously closed at $66.20.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

