PDD Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 126,587 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 93,926 call options.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $156.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.
NASDAQ:PDD traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,331,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,354. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
