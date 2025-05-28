Best Toy Stocks To Watch Now – May 28th

GameStop, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Burlington Stores, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is an informal term for shares of companies—often small‐caps or penny stocks—that are traded primarily for speculation or entertainment rather than based on traditional fundamental analysis. These securities tend to be highly volatile, lightly regulated, and subject to rapid price swings driven more by hype, social media buzz, or trading “challenges” than by underlying business performance. As a result, investors in toy stocks face elevated risk of large gains or losses in short time frames. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,695,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,956,466. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 177.69 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $1,017.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $977.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $973.74. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $788.20 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $451.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. 5,817,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,811,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.17. 1,358,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.98. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.45. 848,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $240.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

